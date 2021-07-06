UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

