Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

