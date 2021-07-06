Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

