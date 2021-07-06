Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $689.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.24. RH has a 1 year low of $254.10 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

