Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LUNG opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

