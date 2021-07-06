Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

