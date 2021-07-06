BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 53.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $10,734.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001335 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,717,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,883 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

