DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $122.95.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

