APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 528,535 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,535 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.