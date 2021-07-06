First Manhattan Co. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

