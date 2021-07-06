First Manhattan Co. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 113,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.78 and a 1 year high of $199.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

