Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE HSC opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harsco has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.