PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

NYSE:PVH opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

