Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $500.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

