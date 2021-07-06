Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

