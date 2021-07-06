Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,154 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

