11,704 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

