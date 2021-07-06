Short Interest in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Decreases By 16.3%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 18,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock worth $949,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

