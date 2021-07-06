Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,571 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.