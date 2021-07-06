Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 924.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

