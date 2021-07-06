Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Origin Agritech by 3,188.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,046 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.