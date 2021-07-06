Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 21,979 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

BERY stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

