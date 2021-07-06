EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $516.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.01 and a 12-month high of $527.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

