Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 385.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.