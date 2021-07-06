Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

