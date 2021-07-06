Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 16,317 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

