FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,355 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.27% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

