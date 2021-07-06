FIL Ltd Buys 206,759 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,759 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.89% of South Jersey Industries worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $8,034,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

