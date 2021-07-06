FIL Ltd Purchases 7,322 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

