-$3.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share of ($3.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 525.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $748,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL opened at $99.00 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

