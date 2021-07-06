FIL Ltd Sells 76,722 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Bruker worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

