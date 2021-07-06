2,415,454 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,415,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

