Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 390.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $21,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

