Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) PT at C$18.86

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAS shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

