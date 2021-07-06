Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $161,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

