Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 23,861 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $165,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

