Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Stryker worth $163,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $176.07 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

