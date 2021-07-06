Credit Suisse AG Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

