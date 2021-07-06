Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.08% of Avnet worth $168,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $43,151,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

