Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $170,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

