-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.33.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.