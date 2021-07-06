First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $85,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

