APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.50% of Qudian worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $556.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.