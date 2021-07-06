Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 205,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

