APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 28,100 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,083,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

