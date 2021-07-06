APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

