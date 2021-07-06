TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

FRC opened at $190.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

