UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 173,400 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $36,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of MSGE opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.15.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

