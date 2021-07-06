ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

