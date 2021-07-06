TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,482 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.43 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.